Access over 200,000 Flight-Ready Spares with PAG

This sponsored article was created by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

As a global leader in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, Precision Aviation Group (PAG) has become indispensable for mission-critical operators by providing comprehensive solutions for both fixed- and rotary-wing platforms. With a steadfast commitment to supporting aviation operators, PAG continues to invest in expanding its inventory, enhancing service capabilities, and extending its global reach.

“Our depth and breadth of capabilities mean our customers can rely on us as their single source for a wide range of products and services,” said David Mast, PAG’s president and CEO. “With 24 repair stations and a 30-year legacy of excellence, PAG consistently exceeds expectations.”

Strategic acquisitions play a key role in PAG’s growth, allowing the company to bring specialized expertise in-house. This approach reduces costs and turnaround times while providing customers with a single point of contact for all their needs.

“Serving our customers has become more seamless as we’ve strengthened our connections across multiple business units, whether they’ve been part of our operations for years or acquired more recently,” said Ketan Desai, PAG’s chief sales and marketing officer.

PAG has once again taken a bold step forward in enhancing its avionics and engine services capabilities while broadening its product offering for the airline market with the acquisitions of ICON Aerospace and TAG Aero.

This strategic move amplifies PAG’s MRO expertise, balancing its presence across the commercial and business aviation markets. By integrating ICON’s avionics, accessories and electronics specialization, along with TAG’s auxiliary power unit (APU) repair and overhaul, outright sales, leasing and exchange services, PAG has strengthened its product offerings, positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider for the airline industry.

“These acquisitions significantly bolster our capabilities in engine and avionics services, providing a broader range of offerings for the airline market,” Mast said. “With the addition of over 200 skilled employees, seasoned leadership, and cutting-edge facilities spanning more than 150,000 square feet, we are better equipped than ever to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

Mast emphasized the strategic value of the partnerships, adding: “The synergy with ICON and TAG not only allows us to deliver enhanced services but also ensures faster service times and broader technical capabilities. This integration underscores our commitment to supporting the evolving demands of our global customer base.”

By integrating these two industry leaders into its operations, PAG reaffirms its commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing its capabilities, further establishing itself as a trusted partner for both commercial and general aviation stakeholders.

A customer-first approach

For PAG, customer support is more than a service — it’s a lifeline. The company understands that grounded aircraft can have dire consequences for mission-critical operators.

“When we are in an AOG situation, PAG is going to be the first call we make,” said Scott Hutchison, director of procurement and supply chain at Pacific Coastal Airlines in British Columbia — a loyal PAG customer for 15 years. “We could reach out any time, day or night, and they’ll respond. That level of customer service is valuable for an organization like us that doesn’t sleep.”

For Pacific, one grounded aircraft could cost the airline anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000 a day — but there are more than just monetary consequences in an AOG situation.

“A lot of what we do is in the small villages we support, bringing people to the big city for medical reasons and doctor’s appointments,” Hutchison said. “Keeping our machines in the air with PAG’s help is immeasurable.”

PAG’s dedication extends across four core market segments: avionics, components, engines, and manufacturing/DER, ensuring comprehensive support tailored to customer needs.

“We’ve enhanced our capabilities across all segments,” Desai said.

“As a recognized industry leader, it’s essential for us to stay at the forefront of the evolving aerospace landscape and adapt to our customers’ shifting needs.”

The unique ISMRO advantage

A standout feature of PAG’s offering is its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (ISMRO) program —

a value-add service that puts the company in front of supply chain issues that have plagued the rest of the industry.

Through a robust inventory, ISMRO supports PAG’s MRO functions across all its business segments. In fact, PAG has over $240-million in rotables, including over 30 engines, to keep their customers mission-ready.

“It’s likely that eight out of 10 components you’re searching for are already stocked and can be shipped within 30 minutes,” Desai said.

Unlike a typical repair station, where customers might have to wait 20 to 30 days to get their components overhauled, PAG’s ISMRO program offers same-day replacement parts, eliminating supply chain delays and getting aircraft back in the air faster.

“The ISMRO program is a comprehensive service model which integrates our inventory with MRO services, allowing us to evaluate, quote and ship a part the same day with no additional costs to our customer,” Desai said. “It’s a unique model, which nobody else in our industry offers for all four segments.”

Strengthening leadership and global presence

PAG’s commitment to growth is evident in its strategic leadership appointments. Kyle McGillivray has been appointed chief human resources officer, KT MacIntosh as chief transformation officer, Scott Page as chief financial officer, and Jeff Lambert as senior vice president of operations.

“By filling key C-suite positions, we are reinforcing PAG’s commitment to continued growth and operational excellence,” Mast said. “These new leaders bring diverse expertise and vision to our organization, strengthening our ability to provide comprehensive, top-tier services to our clients.”

With this dynamic leadership team in place, PAG is poised to expand its reach, drive innovation, and continue delivering on its promise to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. Customers will benefit from a more robust, agile, and unified organization focused on supporting them across every facet of its full suite of services.

The company also consolidated its headquarters into an 8,000-square-foot facility in Atlanta and upgraded facilities in Singapore, Vancouver, Brisbane, Atlanta, Brazil, and Fort Lauderdale. With 24 repair stations across 26 locations and a global footprint of 1.1 million square feet, PAG handles over 120,000 repairs annually.

“With our growing workforce, expanding footprint, and enhanced capabilities, it’s crucial to align our structure to maintain our customer-first approach,” Mast added. “Building out these silos within PAG and establishing the necessary infrastructure will help us reach our revenue goals. We’re excited to have a larger team with greater capacity and complexity.”

Avionics Services

PAG’s in-house avionics MRO services redefine efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the industry. Offering significantly faster turnaround times than competitors, PAG ensures that customers get back in the air quickly. Unlike traditional OEMs that rely on built-to-order processes, PAG leverages its strong OEM partnerships to provide immediate access to over $240 million in flight-ready inventory.

Product Categories:

Engine controls

Flight control systems

Navigation

Communications

Flight recorders

Lighting systems

Weather radar

Data printers

Multilayer circuit board assemblies

Cable and wiring harnesses

Avionics enclosures

Electrical systems

Fire protection

Interior lights

Water/waste assemblies

Component Services

PAG’s component services build upon the company’s legacy of excellence, offering unmatched MRO support for critical components. From starter generators to wheels, brakes, landing gear, hydraulics, pneumatics, instruments, and batteries, PAG’s expertise ensures that every component is restored to optimal performance.

Product Categories:

Starter generators

Wheels

Brakes

Landing gears

Hydraulics

Pneumatics

Instruments

Batteries

Engine Services

PAG is a trusted leader in repairing and overhauling fixed- and rotary-wing engines and their accessories. With comprehensive MRO and supply chain solutions, PAG supports an extensive range of parts, including engines, modules, fuel controls, governors, bleed valves, nozzles, fuel heaters, turbine blades, compressors, and gearboxes. PAG’s commitment to quality and speed ensures engines are serviced efficiently and cost-effectively.

Product Categories:

Engines

Modules

Fuel controls

Governors

Bleed valves

Nozzles

Fuel heaters

Thermal spray

Turbine blades

Compressors

Gear boxes

APUs

Manufacturing/DER Services

PAG’s innovative manufacturing and DER services deliver unparalleled cost-savings and quality. Through advanced reverse engineering processes, PAG can save customers between $10,000 and $25,000 on a single LCD repair. With a portfolio of over 900 DER repairs developed in-house and through strategic acquisitions, PAG continues to drive innovation to reduce costs and improve turnaround times for its clients.

Product Categories: