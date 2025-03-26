A new offering of proven efficiencies

This sponsored article was prepared and distributed by Insight magazine, the sponsored content division of MHM Publishing.

In the fast-paced business world of mergers and acquisitions, the primary aim is often to identify opportunities to turn a quick profit, complete the deal, and move on to the next venture. However, Arcadea Group, a private market, long-duration investor in founder-controlled vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, takes a different approach.

“Today’s customers demand higher-quality, integrated solutions — not a fragmented patchwork of tools hastily assembled without strategic vision,” said Paul Yancich, managing director and co-founder of Arcadea Group. “We’ve built a business designed for the long haul.”

That “long haul” began with two aviation software companies: Spidertracks and Air Maestro.

“Spidertracks and Air Maestro merged in June 2023, and we are also in the process of merging with two additional companies, Complete Flight and Flight Vector,” said Aleksandra Banas, CEO of Air Maestro and Spidertracks, who is set to become CEO of the new merged company, Vellox Group. “Air Maestro/Spidertracks, Complete Flight, and Flight Vector have been working behind the scenes on the new merger, integrating systems, teams, and more for the last six months.”

“We recognized a clear opportunity to merge these four brands into a unified entity, delivering a comprehensive, market-leading suite of products and services tailored to the needs of our global customer base,” Yancich added.

As the only permanent owner of aviation software businesses, Arcadea Group’s approach prioritizes long-term innovation and customer outcomes over short-term profit motives. The combined capabilities of these four companies offer a robust new package to the market.

Yancich elaborated on some of the unique strengths, beginning with the initial two companies.

“Spidertracks provides real-time fleet management and safety insights for operators in over 70 countries, enabling continuous monitoring of aircraft and enhancing operational safety through advanced tracking technologies,” he explained.

Air Maestro, on the other hand, offers an extensive suite for scheduling, crew management, and safety management, allowing operators to oversee all aspects of their aviation operations — from pre-flight staffing to post-flight safety enhancements.

Flight Vector, a market leader in North American medical aviation, adds further value.

“It is specifically designed to support both air and ground operations, as well as downstream utility companies,” Yancich said. “It facilitates mission-critical processes, including dispatching and mission management, empowering operators to make quick, informed decisions while maintaining regulatory compliance and managing complex billing and financial regimes.”

Finally, Complete Flight is a trusted solution widely used by leading emergency medical services (EMS) operators.

“It offers comprehensive tools, such as flight manifests, OCC [Operational Control Center] dispatch control, weight and balance calculations, maintenance tracking, and flight risk management,” Yancich said. “These features optimize flight operations in EMS, enabling faster response times and more informed decision-making.”

Each of these companies’ unique strengths cater to different segments of the value chain, strategically complementing one another to deliver otherwise impossible product enhancements. This integration enables seamless data and operational flow across their customer base, resulting in safer, more efficient, and successful operations.

However, Yancich emphasized that this merger is far from a simple consolidation.

“Merging four trusted and established brands into a single entity requires careful, thoughtful business process design and execution,” he explained. “The good news is that since June 2024, our new platform has been operating as a unified entity, ensuring minimal operational disturbances for our customers.

“Each of these brands has spent years developing its own distinct identity, fostering trust, and cultivating a loyal customer base,” he continued. “We’ve worked to ensure that the new brand is a seamless continuation of the values, innovations, and reputation of the original companies.”

In the coming months, customers will begin to experience the full benefits of this merger as Vellox Group rolls out new initiatives and touchpoints that reflect the strengths of its combined entity.

“The goal is to build a brand that resonates deeply with our customers, continues to inspire trust, and leads the way in air and ground operations for years to come,” Yancich said.

The result will be an exciting new product: a complete, end-to-end solution for operators of all types — rotary- and fixed-wing, scheduled and emergency flights, medical, industrial, public safety, energy, power, tourism, charter, and more.

“Our vision is to provide the world’s most trusted solutions for safe, efficient, and compliant air — and increasingly ground — operations,” Yancich concluded. “As the only globally proven, long-term, full-suite business in the market, we stand apart from competitors by offering a permanent presence and a strong, growth-focused strategy. Through continuous innovation, deep expertise, and a global presence, we remain committed to leading the industry, setting new standards for safety, efficiency, and compliance, and delivering trusted solutions that empower our clients to thrive.”